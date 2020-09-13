Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell announced they’re expecting their first child together last month.

Over the weekend, Bindi shared a snap of her first sonogram photo of her baby.

In the sonogram snap, Bindi and Chandler are seen holding adorable animals.

“The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey,” she captioned the photo.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now!

“We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much,” she continued.

“Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey.”

We’re so excited for these two!

