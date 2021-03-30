The whole world must know by now that Australia’s daughter, Bindi Irwin has given birth to her first child with Chandler Powell and named her Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

The 22-year-old, like many women, was craving something so specific during her pregnancy that she had no chance of getting it!!

Bindi revealed to viewers during a teaser for Crikey! It’s the Irwins that all she was craving was lettuce wraps from a specific restaurant… all the way in Oregon.

“I am craving lettuce wraps from a specific Chinese restaurant in America. In Oregon… and there is a pandemic and I can’t travel anywhere,” she said.

HOW FRUSTRATING!

