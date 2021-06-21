Bindi Irwin’s heartfelt appreciation post has taken quite a turn with Bindi bringing light to her relationship with grandfather Bob Irwin.

Posted on 20 June, Bindi wanted to take a moment to appreciate her dad, husband and father-in-law, speaking of how they inspire her and how much she loves them. But the post now has a different meaning.

A Facebook user commented, “What about your grandfather you know your fathers, father!!! He to was a good man, who I assume got the shaft”.

Bindi thoughtfully replied to the comment, revealing the negative impact her relationship with Bob has had on her mental health, claiming she has only experienced ‘psychological abuse’ from him.

“I really wish that my entire family could spend time with Grace. Unfortunately my grandfather Bob has shown no interest in spending time with me or my family.”

Bindi was very honest in her response saying, “Publicly he continues to claim that he wants to spend time with us while privately my entire life has been psychological abuse from him.”

“He has returned gifts I’ve sent after he opened them, he has ignored my correspondence and from the time I was a little girl he has ignored me, preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me. He has never said a single kind word to me personally.”

She continues to shed light on the heartbreaking situation, saying, “It breaks my heart but it is not healthy to engage in an abusive relationship. My mum still writes to him and sends birthday and Christmas gifts to him with no response.”

Not only have the Irwin’s experienced emotional torment from Bob, but they’ve provided him with his income since he retired from the Australia Zoo in 1992.

“We have also been his financial support since 1992 when he retired from Australia Zoo, sending him funds every week. We built him a house on a beautiful property and will always do our best to ensure his well-being. I want Bob’s happiness in life but I cannot be victim to his mental abuse anymore.

“I hope everyone remembers to be kind to one another but most of all care for your own mental health. I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain. I have to choose to care for my own mental health now.”

Her response and honesty have received an outpour of support for Bindi and her family.