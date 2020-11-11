Bindi Irwin has hit a milestone in her pregnancy…
HALFWAY BABY!
She posted on social media celebrating the 20 week milestone.
“Halfway there!” she captioned with a photo of herself and Chandler Powell.
“20 weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick.”
“The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless.”
Bindi’s little baby is due late-March 2021.
