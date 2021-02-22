Some mums just aren’t ready to become grandmas.

There’s something that changes in your life when a little person starts calling you nan.

So, just as Kris Jenner has asked to be called ‘lovey’ by her grandchildren instead of ‘granny’, Terri Irwin has decided on a moniker for herself.

Speaking to The Bump,

Bindi explained that they wanted to find a ‘grandma name’ that was also related to an animal, for obvious reasons, “We spent a long time searching for grandma names that also had an animal link.”

Bindi and Chandler haven’t decided on a name for their soon-to-be-born daughter, but they’ve settled on what she’ll be calling her grandma.

“We decided that she’s going to be called “Bunny.” When she was growing up in Oregon her neighbour down the street was always called “Bunny.”

“It only just dawned on us that it wasn’t her name but rather that everyone called her since she was a grandmother figure to the entire neighbourhood.”

WHY DOES BUNNY SUIT TERRI SO MUCH THOUGH?

Can I start calling her that?

