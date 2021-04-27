Billie Eilish has sent fans into a bit of a tizzy overnight after letting us know the release date for her new album.

The album, titled ‘Happier Than Ever’ is set to drop on July 30th, with Billie sharing just how excited she is for the new album.

“This is my favorite thing I’ve ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one,” Billie wrote in an Insta post.

AND as if that’s not exciting enough, she also revealed that we’ll be hearing a new song early this Friday morning.

She also dropped a tiny preview of the new track, which sounds totally moody and haunting.

