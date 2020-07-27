Okay, between new Kylie Minogue and Taylor Swift I don’t know if I can handle more amazing tunes.

But Billie Eilish has just announced that she’s got a new single dropping on Thursday and honestly, so I guess I do have more excitement to give.

“”My future” out thursday”, she captioned on her new post!

Eilish has just won five grammies at the annual 2020 Grammy Awards so it’s super impressive that she’s already got new music ready to release!

Looks like everyone’s been keeping themselves busy during self-isolation and we’re reaping the rewards.

