Some scary news for singer Billie Eilish, who has had to take legal action against an obsessed fan who kept showing up at her house.

According to TMZ, the 18-year-old Grammy winner has been granted a temporary restraining order against a fan who reportedly showed up to her home multiple times over the past week.

The legal documents obtained by TMZ state that the fan first showed up at her house, where she lives with her parents, last Monday and didn’t practice social distancing and wasn’t wearing a mask.

The 24-year-old trespasser rang the doorbell and asked if Billie lived there. Billie’s dad told the fan that he had the wrong house, but the visits didn’t stop.

According to the documents, the fan showed up again that night and displayed “erratic behaviour”.

“While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused,” Billie said in the legal documents according to TMZ.

The fan reportedly returned to the home a total of seven times that week and tried to gain entry to the home on at least one occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Billie and her family have since been granted the temporary restraining order, with the fan ordered to remain at least 200 yards away from them and must cease all contact immediately.

So scary! Being famous definitely comes with it’s downsides.