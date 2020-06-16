Last night’s episode of Big Brother was a sad one. We started the episode with some heart crushing news that made all of Australia go ‘Awwww’.

Australia’s Sweetheart Ian was told that his pet spider, Patricia, had unfortunately died while he was in the house and we were all like:

Of course, in recent episodes, Ian had been talking about how much he missed his pets, telling Angela about how much he adores all animals.

We got you, Ian. We are here for you!

