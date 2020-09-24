You can’t forget Kieran from Big Brother, he was a bit of a mess but also became one of Australia’s favourite contestants from this year of Big Brother!

At only 21 years old, Kieran already had a booming Youtube channel where your vlogged learning to drive with his parents.

Racking up thousands of views before even getting on the titan reality show, Kieran’s revealed he’ll be re-investing into his own business.

Kieran won over $15,000 during his run on Big Brother 2020 when he decided to leave the show and pocket the cash.

Talking to The Wash, Kieran reveals “I purchased a brand new camera rig, drone and heaps of other equipment because I’m a videographer and need the equipment,” all to assist his career as a vlogger.

Good luck to him!

Advertisement