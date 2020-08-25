Chad came on the Kyle & Jackie O Show a while back and tried to break down exactly how he was splitting his cash winnings with Sophie, his then girlfriend, as he promised to do on the show!

Listen to the whole interview below:

According to The Daily Mail, Chad has given an update saying that he gave Sophie a ‘bloody good amount’ of the prize.

‘Once the money came in I messaged her straight away and told her that you know, the money’s come in so send your bank details over,’ Chad said, ‘We’re just sharing, it’s not halves. We made an agreement it’s not halves, so yeah. But it’s a bloody good amount, I’ll tell ya that!’

What do you reckon is a fair amount?