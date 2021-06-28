This season of Big Brother has been one of the best we’ve watched in a while, but the new edition includes a live finale where all the old housemates return to discuss the show and rehash some ancient drama before Australia decides who wins.

The show is filmed in Sydney, and as we all know, Sydney is in lockdown, so you’d think the finale would be postponed, right? Wrong!

Housemates from all around Australia have been making their way over, including fan favourites Mary, Carlos, and Gabe spotted landing in Sydney just a few days ago.

Gabe shared photographs of them on his Instagram story this morning.

Last night, the series biggest player and fan favourite Daniel Hayes (who calls himself ‘The General’) shared on his Instagram story that he was also flying from Melbourne into Sydney to make the 2021 live grand finale.

Not all former housemates are expected to attend, considering the current COVID-19 restrictions nationwide. However, it will be interesting to see how this live grand finale unfolds and who will make it!

All eyes will be on the final three housemates, Marley, Christina and SJ, to see who wins the $250,000!