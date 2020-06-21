Beyonce has proven once again that she is an absolute QUEEN after she released a surprise new song about the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The Beyhive was left buzzing after the track, titled ‘Black Parade’ was released without warning on Juneteenth, a day which celebrates the abolishment of slavery in the US, specifically in Texas, in 1865.

The 38-year-old singer is originally from Houston, Texas herself and the lyrics of the new song are certainly significant given the current climate of the BLM movement over in America.

In the song Beyonce sing, “I’m going back to the South / I’m goin’ back, back, back, back / Where my roots ain’t watered down.

“Trust me, they’re gonna need an army / rubber bullets bouncing off.”

“Being Black, maybe the reason why they always mad / Yeah, they always mad, yeah / Been past ‘em, I know that’s the reason why they all big mad / And they always have been.”

In the lyrics, Queen Bey also gave a nod to her fans known as the Beyhive as she sings, “You hear them swarmin’, right / Bees is known to bite.”

Along with the new song, Beyonce also released an extensive directory on her website to help support Black-owned businesses. She also announced on Instagram that ‘Black Parade’ would help benefit the businesses.

“‘Black Parade’ celebrates you, your voice an your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses,” she said.

Love your work as always Bey!