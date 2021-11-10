Australian entertainment icon Bert Newton will be farewelled at a State Funeral Service at Melbourne’s St Patrick’s Cathedral on Friday 12 November.

The service will begin at 10am and will be attended by 500 fully vaccinated family, friends and colleagues.

Viewers across the country will be able to tune into live coverage of the service on Channel 9 and Channel 10, with other networks yet to confirm coverage details.

Newton passed away on November 1 at age 83 after a long health battle.

“A fixture of Australian television, Bert brought his wit and energy into our homes over many decades. He was an entertainer in every sense of the word and this send-off will honour his legacy,” a statement from the Department of Premier and Cabinet reads.

