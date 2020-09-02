After 7 years, the panel of Experts on reality TV craze, ‘Married at First Sight’ will look a little different.

It has been reported that Dr Trisha Stratford will not be partaking in the upcoming eighth season of the hit reality series.

In a statement to 9Entertainment Trisha said, “After seven seasons of Married At First Sight I have decided to step back from the television series to focus on my writing, research and neuropsychotherapy,”

“I’ve been involved right from the beginning in the challenge of bringing this social experiment to television. The program provides a platform for an ongoing conversation on relationships and I wish the program continued success and hope future participants find everlasting love.”

It will be sad to see Dr Trisha leave the panel but we are eager to see the new line-up of experts, expected to be announced soon!

Married At First Sight’s eighth season will return in 2021 and you can stream every episode of Married At First Sight now on 9Now.

