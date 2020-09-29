The nation was infuriated at how the finale went down last week, with Locky telling Bella he loved her one day and broke up with her the next.

Varelis left the finale with the words ‘Can I leave now?’ after being dumped by who she thought was the love of her life.

My heart broke for her.

Going on Life Uncut hosting by Ex-Bachie contestants Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley, Bella revealed more happened afterwards….

Penting up her frustrations for two days, Bella apparently sent him a frustrated text a couple of days post show.

“I did send him a message after just to be like, I mean, it was like two days after, I was devastated, I was shattered, I was upset, I was angry.”

“It was a pretty angry text, to be honest… The first part was like, ‘I feel like I’ve lost my best friend not just my boyfriend. It was a relationship for me.”

“I think I just genuinely thought he was in love with me and I think watching it back was a lot.”

We’ve ALL been guilty of feeling this way and sending texts like that, especially when you’re grappling with heart break.

In an interview with Pedestrian she also revealed there was a whole scene that was cut from the finale.

Apparently after she walked away from Locky, it got a little more heated.

“Yeah, he just let me walk off. I did actually hear him scream, “F***!”

“As I was walking off, halfway up the driveway, he scream, ‘F***’ at the top of his lungs and I didn’t turn around.”

“I remember my producer looking at me and I was just like, ‘Don’t,’ she said.”

What a WILD moment in reality television history.

It’ll go down in the books.