After watching the red carpet last night, I feel like you can really tell when there was chemistry and when there wasn’t.

So if you had to pick TWO girls who you think are going to make it all the way, based off nothing but episode one… who would you pick?

It seems like the popular choices at the moment are Irena Srbinovska and Bella Varelis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both beautiful, both sweet and both confident!

Locky’s face absolutely lit up when Irena walked up to him in an amazing black gown.

“I was like “Wow! like, oh! bombshell”, he said in his diary interviews, he was speechless, it was adorable!

Bella was the last girl to walk down the runway and she got the absolute fairytale edit.

Imagine…golden starry gown and HUGE doe eyes that literally left Locky speechless.

“Sorry I just got lost in your eyes they’re beautiful,” cue everyone melting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sportsbet has Irena and Bella are front runners as of now but we all know how these things change in a heartbeat.

The Bachelor continues Thursday at 7.30pm on Channel Ten