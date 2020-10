Bella Hadid has apparently been dating Duke Nicholson, Jack Nicholson’s grandson according to Page Six.

Over the past month apparently Duke visited Hadid in NYC where they spent some quality time together.

Duke has begun his acting career appearing in blockbuster horror film ‘Us’ as well as ‘Dreamland’ alongside Gary Oldman, Evangeline Lilly.

He’s also got the family genes, I see a LOT of Jack Nicholson in him with the pros of being young and kinda hot.

Imagining waking up to this mug

Advertisement