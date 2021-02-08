Presented by...

Need a dish that is quick and easy to whip up, and is also super impressive?! This frittata is just for you. It’s perfect for a picnic as well, plus, did we mention that Spud Lite potatoes have 25% less carbs than other potatoes, and are super tasty?

Put together Spud Lite baby potatoes, brown onion, garlic, bacon, asparagus with feta and parmesan cheese in a lovely egg base, and you’ll have a healthy meal packed with flavour!

And we bet you thought healthier eating meant no potatoes!

Check out the full recipe here

