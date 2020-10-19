For a limited time, Baileys have released a ‘Red Velvet Cupcake’ version of their drink and good LORD!

Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake blends the DELICIOUS flavour of fluffy red velvet cupcakes into Baileys Original Cream to create an incredible new festive dessert liqueur.

If you want a little help in the bar game, Baileys have shared a Red Velvet Martini recipe so you can make a show stopper at your Christmas dinners.

The Red Velvet Martini (1.3 standard drinks)

Add 50mls of Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake and 25mls of vodka into an ice-filled shaker.

Shake with ice and pour into a martini glass.

Top with whipped cream for added decadence.

Baileys Red Velvet Cupcake is available NOW only until stocks last and will go for $35.99 a bottle!

