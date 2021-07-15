If you’re a fan of Neighbours, then this is not the news that you needed this Friday morning.

For the first time in 26 years, Channel 10 has decided to reduce the number of episodes that go to air.

According to TV Tonight, the Aussie soap opera is being cut back to four nights a week, with episodes no longer airing on Fridays.

“From July 26, Neighbours will air four nights a week, from Monday to Thursday at 6:30pm on 10 Peach,” Channel 10 told the publication.

“On Fridays, viewers can laugh along with their favourite Friends at 6:30pm.”

The network claims that the decision had nothing to do with “changes in the Australian drama quotas nor to budgets”.

The new schedule will see Australian episodes line up better with their release in the UK.

While we don’t know whether Neighbours will return to five episodes a week in the future, TV Tonight states that the Fremantle production company are continuing to film six episodes a week in Melbourne.