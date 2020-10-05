We’ve started the week with an influx of Bachie news, especially with the new season of The Bachelorette starting tomorrow night!

And so imagine my glee when I saw Woman’s Day report they had a ‘mystery source’ claim the male contestants on The Bachelorette were disappointed with Elly and Becky Miles.

With rumours swirling for months prior to production that Sharna Burgess had been approached for the reality show, many of the men thought they’d be going on a date with the gorgeous red head instead.

It wasn’t JUST rumoured, Burgess confirmed she has been approached by producers so what were the poor blokes supposed to think.

This super secret mystery source stated “The boys were really gutted…they really thought they had a celebrity and were somewhat underwhelmed with their choices.”

B R U T A L.

Apparently the source added one cast member was very excited to go on a date with Sharna, “He was saying that he’d had a crush on Sharna for years and was giddy at the thought of finally being able to take her out.”

But wait. IT GETS WORSE.

“I know a lot of the guys wanted Sharna and I think a lot of them probably would have pulled out had they known it was going to be Elly and Becky.”

My god.

It’s a bit of a shame to hear, because Elly and Becky seem like lovely girls that a number of guys would love to date!