We all loved him in Angie’s season and now… I think most of us just don’t respect him anymore.

Apparently he’s been pretty busy post-show, getting ready to launch his own clothing line called ‘Front Runner’.

From the look of the label’s Instagram, we’re looking at an casual sportswear line, with sweatshirts, hoodies, track suits.

I actually think they look pretty good, and trust me, no one is madder than I am about it!!

But he looks a like a but of a knob-head in the promo shots, check it out below.

