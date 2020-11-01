The ONLY news that could possibly improve my mood over this dreary weekend broke, Mary Viturino and Conor Canning are expecting a baby!

The duo are the only pair, other than Alisha and Glenn, that ACTUALLY had a real experience on the island, let’s be honest.

And don’t get me wrong, I was suspicious at first!!

At the time, I thought they were giving each other sneaky friendship roses just to get more screen time but how wrong I was and I apologise.

The pair not only continued to be the most sickeningly loved up couple on the island, they ended the show together, moved in together, Connor helps raise Mary’s kid and now they’re having their another bubba together.

I cry.

The couple took to Instagram over the weekend announcing the happy news.

Conor wrote, “We can’t wait for the newest member of our little family. Mary and I are over the moon and Chanel is very excited to be a big sister.”

Mary captioned the same photo with “I know I haven’t been active lately, so I’m happy to finally be able to share the news that Conor and I are having a baby next year.”

I’m all gushy over these two, honestly, I need to get a grip.

