Look a lot is happening in Bachelor in Paradise this season, in my personal opinion it’s been one of the wildest seasons yet!

Every year the cast complains about how they’ve been edited but this year it’s next level.

Cass Mamone and Keira Maguire have publicly called out the show’s editors for the way they’re been edited.

Cass shared a part of footage from the show with her voiceover saying “Jackson is talking to Brittney…I think Jackson can do better than Brittney”.

She wrote that “I own whatever comes out of my mouth directly but I will NOT own pieces of different interviews at different times pieced together to steer a narrative.”

If you go back and listen to that part, it actually sounds really choppy and suspicious!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keira reposted Cass’s Insta-story adding her own piece.

“The real villains are the people that are behind the show creating their own narrative…& not caring AT ALL whose lives they destroy to get viewers”

“Desperate times call for desperate measures”, she finished off.

To top it all off, Jamie announced on his Instagram that he plans to take legal action over how he was portrayed, however a Channel 10 spokesperson reached out to us and stated ““Network 10 has not received any papers regarding this claim.”

So there you go!

Advertisement