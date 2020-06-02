Picture this – Ciarran Stott from Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette, i.e everyone’s tatted up crush from the season, walking onto a picturesque island in his birthday suit with nothing but a bunch of grapes to cover his, uh, manhood.

No we didn’t tune into one of your dreams… This is legitimately how the British spunk enters the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise! And thanks to a teaser for the show, we’ve got it all in full view!

That’s right people, Bachelor in Paradise is coming BACK with the highly anticipated third season and we couldn’t be more excited.

We say highly anticipated because the show was actually due to air earlier this year in April but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Do not panic,” a spokesperson told TV Tonight at the time. “You will still get to see your favourite bachelorettes and bachelors when they return to paradise for romance, scandal, betrayal.”

And they were right! Bachelor In Paradise have released a teaser for the upcoming season to KIIS FM, hinting that while we head into winter here in Australia, things are about to heat up on our screens very soon!

In the trailer we see some of our past Bachie favs enter the island for another shot at love, including Ciarran, Abbie Chatfield, Brittany Hockley, Helena Sauzier, Renee Barrett, Timm Hanly and more!

And while we’re told that three of our couples will find epic love at the end of the show, we’re of course going to see a lot of drama with what looks like one big love triangle involving Ciarran! (Looks like a lot of the girls have their eye on the cheeky fella…)

Basically it looks like this season has everything… Nakedness, love and DRAMA! What more could you want?

But don’t take our word for it! Check out the trailer for yourself in the video above!

Bachelor In Paradise is set to air on Channel 10, and while we haven’t received a firm start date just yet, the release of this trailer makes us think it’s going to be VERY SOON!