This season’s ‘mean girl’ Juliette Herrera apparently used to date a Hollywood BIG SHOT but we know her as the girl who has been working tirelessly towards winning the heart of this years Bachelor, Locky Gilbert.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEGd7o3JAAY/

The Daily Mail reported that Juliette used to date Australian actor Joel Edgerton, back in 2011….

Here’s the catch, apparently it was a ‘secret’ relationship…. which is always… dubious at best.

A close friend of Juliette’s spoke to the publication revealing that “Juliette was working as a stylist for [Cosmopolitan magazine] at the time and he was about to start filming Gatsby, so they kept their relationship low-key.”

Which again, seems really random but she is a pretty girl so…maybe?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apparently the duo dated for 4 months, “They’ve kept in touch and been really cool about their break up, and Juliette has been respectful of his romance with Christine [ Centenera.],” their source went on to say.

When I say my eyebrows are raised… I’m mean they’re RAISED.

Way to make it sound more important than it was, IF it happened….

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1

Advertisement