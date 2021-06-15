This is not a false alarm!

Avril is back and collaborating with one of the coolest artists on the scene right now.

Willow Smith (Will Smith’s daughter, if you aren’t in the know) has migrated to insanely good punk music, even releasing an alt-rock collaboration with the one and only Travis Barker of Blink-182 called ‘Transparent Soul’!

But she’s not done working with legends yet, The Daily Mail papped the young artist filming a music video with our lord and saviour AVRIL FREAKIN’ LAVIGNE!

You can check out the photos for yourself here:

We spend every year of our lives hoping for more Avril content and apparently, 2021 is the year our wishes come true.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair are wearing plaid and enough studs to kill a man and honestly, they look amazing.

“I’m so excited that I’m going to be having a song on the album with Avril Lavigne,” Willow told V magazine.

“She is so iconic. From 13 to 16, she was my idol. It’s really nice to be able to have a quintessential pop-punk record with the pop-punk queen.”

How has Avril not aged?!

Our theory is that she’s a punk vampire who sold her soul for the lyrics to Sk8er Boi which she knew would be a huge hit and she was right.

Advertisement

Advertisement