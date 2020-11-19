Patti Newton has taken to social media to confirm that her husband and Aussie TV personality, Bert Newton, has been hospitalised.

On Instagram, she shared a photo of the 82-year-old in hospital with a caption saying he’s “been in hospital, all good”.

She added, “He’s got a lot of living to do”.

Earlier this year, Bert underwent quadruple heart bypass surgery, which he recovered swiftly from.

“He’s great – he’s lost a tooth and had to get the tooth removed, and because he’s on blood thinners we go to the doctor each day to boost him up now, just until it comes good,” Patti explained on The Morning Show in June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added, “Someone could see us there and think, ‘Oh no’ – but he’s fabulous”.

We wish Bert a fast recovery and hope to see him return to the screen and stage soon.