Hit TV series Younger is set to get its own spinoff show featuring Hilary Duff.

Yep, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is in its early stages of development and is being built around Hilary’s character, Kelsey Peters.

Not much else is known about the show except that Younger creator Darren Star is set to be on board with ViacomCBS.

It was recently announced that Hilary’s Disney+ revival of Lizzie McGuire was put on hold – so we’ll take this happy news that we may have more Hilary in our life soon!

You can stream Younger on Stan now.