The Australian Tax Office’s website crashed within minutes of the calendar ticking over into the new financial year.

Users reported encountering outages on the website at 12:14am (AEST) this morning, as taxpayers flooded the website.

While July 1 is the date on which taxpayers are first able to submit their tax returns for the previous financial year, this year is also thought to be seeing extra traffic due to the Federal Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the government’s response to the economic downturn stemming from the pandemic, Australians are now able to withdraw another $10,000 from their superannuation.

More than two million people withdrew funds under the first phase of the scheme in the 2019-20 financial year.

Users continue to report outages with the website.