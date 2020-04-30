There must be something in the water because yet ANOTHER star has announced that they’re pregnant!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross have confirmed that they are expecting their second child together.

The couple both posted the same photos to Instagram, showing off their positive pregnancy test.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3,” wrote 35-year-old Simpson in the caption of her post.

This is Ashlee’s third child, as she shares son Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz, while it’s her second child with Evan.

Ashlee also said that pregnant women might be doing it tough at this time and so they are supporting a charity to help mums during the coronavirus pandemic.

“During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund,” she said.

Evan also shared his excitement saying, “The fam is growing. Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

Ashlee and Evan already share 4-year-old daughter Jagger Snow Ross.

Congratulations to the happy family!