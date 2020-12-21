It’s safe to say 2020 has not been P!NK’s year.

Earlier this week, the megastar shared a photo of herself in hospital after suffering a fractured ankle.

In the Instagram post, the ‘Raise Your Glass’ hitmaker can been seen giving the thumbs up while wearing a mask.

“As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year,” she began the post.

She continued, “Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle.”

“Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving. I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it’s not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni,” she wrote.

Many of her famous gal pals were quick to respond, with Reese Witherspoon sharing, “Oh babe !! I’m so sorry … I hope you heal quickly.”

Jennifer Garner jumped in and said, “You are still, not that this is important, but still very cute. Please can you be extra careful now? We need you. X”

Here’s hoping 2021 brings P!NK and everyone else the love and good vibes we all long for.