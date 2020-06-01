Whoever the genius is out there working for Arnott’s that thought of combining two Aussie icons together to great the ultimate dessert bikkie, deserves our respect and recognition.

Arnott’s has created ‘Lamington Iced Vovos’ which is pretty much a standard Vovo but with the strawberry strips swapped for chocolate!

This! Makes! Sense!

I feel like more people are gonna join the Iced Vovo train now!

It’s gonna retail at Coles for $2 right now which is a bloody steal for what’s probably gonna be the best afternoon of snacking in your life.