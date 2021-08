It’s the relationship everyone wanted to happen. Jen and David, a literal dream come true.

So why don’t we reminisce who else in the old celeb sphere coupled down and went official?

Speed round:

Did Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn date?

What about Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant?

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling???

If you know the answers you’re up to date with Women’s Weekly, but if you don’t know you can find out here:

Advertisement

Advertisement