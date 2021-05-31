There’s no doubt that Married At First Sight is one of the most intense reality TV shows you could ever be on. You are thrown into a pressure cooker with someone who is supposedly the love of your life.

You also have to take on the experiment as a duo as you deal with the rest of the participants who are just as crazy as you are.

Yeah, it’s a lot.

But hey, the show does work! Look at Cam & Jules (who are actually married with children now) or Martha & Michael, who are the golden couple from last year!

Have you watched the show and wondered if it was the answer to your happy-ever-after? Well, your chance has arrived.

Applications for season nine of the series have opened, asking people if they are ‘willing to put their heart on the line for a chance at finding their soulmate’.

It also clearly asks if you are willing to put your faith in the experts. Hmm!

Some of the rules include committing 4 months of your life to the experiment and being willing to marry a total stranger.

So, if you’re ready to step into the stage of your life and find true love, you can now apply here.

Hopefully, we’ll see couples find true love next year or, better yet, some great TVdrama in the process.