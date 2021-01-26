Everyone BREATHE, rumour has it there’s going to be a Harry Potter TV adaptation and it’s currently in the works with HBO Max.

The Hollywood Reporter has reported on the potential series saying “that executives at the WarnerMedia-backed streamer have engaged in multiple conversations with potential writers exploring various ideas that would bring the beloved property to television.”

It’s in such early stages that pretty much nothing is known about it, no talent has been cast, no writers have been assigned, we don’t even know if the show will be just ‘set in the Harry Potter world’ or revolve around of 3 favourite friends.

Neither HBO Max nor Warner Bros. has confirmed the existence of this series, even telling The Hollywood Reporter that “there are no Harry Potter series in development at the studio or on the streaming platform,” so unless the publication’s source is a complete dud, sounds like they’re trying to keep the news under the table.

But I have hope that the giant corporations won’t be able to resist the monetary allure of a new Harry Potter series.