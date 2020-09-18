Apparently older brother Prince William is really mad at Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle (again) for their lucrative Netflix deal.

The pair recently signed a deal with Netflix to produce a number of documentaries, docuseries, feature films and children’s programming, which sounds excellent in my opinion!

As reported by The Sun, William and family are not very happy with this deal because Netflix is the same company that produces ‘The Crown.’

According to one of their sources “William and other senior royals are incredibly uncomfortable about this drama and livid Harry is now in partnership with the company that’s airing it.”

ET’s Royal Reporter Katie Nicholl stated that “They [Harry and Meghan] might be under pressure from Netflix to stray into upper territory, but sources close to the couple tell me that they are very adamant that anything and everything that they do is very much going to be in a respectful tone to the Queen, the monarchy, and very much on their missions.”

So the family has nothing to worry about, they’re producing educational content and children’s programming!

Someone give them a break please!

