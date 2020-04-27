Amidst their battle with the UK tabloids over various stories about them, it now looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keen to tell their side of the story.

There are reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been working on a tell-all book about their time as royals and about their controversial exit from royal duties.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry have already given an interview for the biography which is reportedly titled ‘Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World Of Harry and Meghan’.

Reports suggest that the 320-page book has been written by two journalists that the pair trust, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, and is due to be released on August 11.

Scuba is the Royal Editor at Large at BAZAAR while Durand is a royal contributor for ELLE and Oprah magazine, although neither journalist has confirmed their involvement with the book.

It’s believed that the book will begin with the start of Meghan and Harry’s relationship, moving on to their time as royals together and include new details about ‘Megxit’ where they stood down as senior royals.

At the moment the existence of the book is mostly rumours but you can’t deny that it certainly would be an interesting read if it were to be released.

