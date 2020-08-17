In actually genuinely surprising news, apparently Locky Gilbert was not the first choice for The Bachelor 2020, nor the second…

Gilbert was actually Plan C according to So Dramatic! Podcast and I’m dying to know who was asked first!

“Locky has actually one-upped [plan B Bachelorettes Elly and Becky Miles] because it turns out he is our plan C Bachelor”, Megan Pustetto, host of the podcast, said.

“I am told from a very reliable Channel 10 source that Locky wasn’t their first choice. In fact, he wasn’t even their second choice, he was their third choice – aka their last resort because they had no one else and he was basically chucked into the role at the 11th hour.”

“It was struggle street to find someone to fill the role. They had a number of hiccups and the first two contestants that were chosen both pulled out at the last minute.”

What is considered a ‘very reliable Channel 10 source’ is a mystery so it’s hard to tell if this is true or not!

Any thoughts on who might have been asked first?

Advertisement