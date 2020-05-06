ALERT! ALERT! It looks like a Hemsworth is single once again! So form an orderly line please ladies.

And if that isn’t motivation to get us out of our iso slump than we don’t know what is!

Liam Hemsworth and his Australian model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have reportedly broken up after fans noticed that the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram.

It seems trivial, but the unfollow is typically a sure fire sign that things aren’t going too well in a relationship. And after a quick little look ourselves, we found that they definitely aren’t following each other on the social media platform.

Unless of course they were never following each other to begin with but we find that also a bit weird.

Neither Liam nor Gabriella have commented on the rumours.

Liam, 30, and Gabriella, 23, first went public with their relationship back in January this year after being spotted having lunch with his parents in Byron Bay in December last year.

Their romance came after Liam’s marriage breakdown with Miley Cyrus in August last year.

Miley sparked rumours of their split after a whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter before moving on with her current relationship with Cody Simpson.

Liam confirmed their split in an Instagram post, saying it was a “private matter” and wishing Miley “nothing but health and happiness going forward”.