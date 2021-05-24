We’ve all heard that The Ellen show is ending after Season 19 runs its course, so what’s next for Ellen Degeneres?

Well, I don’t know if you know but her wife Portia De Rossi is actually Australian and rumours are swirling that it’s time for her to come home.

A source spoke to New Idea magazine and reported that the couple is looking into moving to Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula an hour out of Melbourne.

“Their manager got back to me saying they are interested in the property, and that when they come to Australia, they want a private tour of it. I’ve been told around February or March”

With Australia becoming the hot spot for film stars because of how well our nation is dealing with COVID-19, it seems like a natural choice.

She’ll be following the lead of the likes of Sacha Baron Cohen and Aussie wife Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky and lets see how many of the star-studded Thor film cast decide to stay after their stint here.