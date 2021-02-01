We have been waiting to hear about any more details from the new series of Sex and the City since the reboot was announced a few weeks ago.

We know that the series is coming back to our screens under the new title ‘And Just Like That…” with one glaring ommission. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha in the original series will not be reprising her role.

Now we also know that the remaining characters in the show will tackle the coronavirus pandemic in New York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed the plot point, noting that while she had not yet been given a script for the rebooted series, the writers will not be ignoring such a massive event for the city.

The actress, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the show’s original six seasons, told Vanity Fair that coronavirus will “be part of the storyline, because that’s the city (these characters) live in.”

But despite dropping a few hints, Parker was coy on revealing too much about the show’s new series, saying that she does not know exactly what the writers have planned for Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, but is excited to find out.

“You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum?”

