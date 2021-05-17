Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got married overnight in a secret, intimate ceremony.

Grande’s reps reportedly confirmed the wedding to People, saying that there were fewer than 20 people involved in the whole thing.

The ceremony occurred at the couple’s home in Montecito, California, where they have spent a lot of time over the past year.

Ariana and Dalton first got serious during COVID quarantine, dating throughout the ordeal before getting engaged in December.

However, Ariana has mostly kept the relationship out of the spotlight, only drip-feeding us the odd post on Insta here and there.

The pair were made their public debut together back in May last year, after they appeared together in Justin Bieber’s music video for Stick With U, before posting a series of photos on Instagram.