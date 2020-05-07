Big Brother is really gearing us up for the start of the all new, rebooted season coming to Channel Seven in June, and overnight they revealed the second housemate ready to take on the reality show.

And just like numerous rumours surrounding the contestants suggested, it’s an ex-AFL player.

Daniel Gorringe is a former Carlton and Gold Coast Suns player, but now he’s swapping in the footy to try his hand at a whole new game.

Daniel is from Melbourne and during his little introductory video on the Big Brother Instagram page, he said that his strategy for the competition is to try and be the funny guy.

“My strategy going in is to be the funny guy, the one that everyone loves, everyone gets along with, so hopefully that works out for me and we’ll see how we go,” Daniel said.

Honestly it’s a little cringe. For some reason you just know that when people say that they’re going to be “the funny guy” that they’re going to end up trying to hard and things are just going to be awkward…

But anyway, Daniel goes on to tell us that he actually got sacked from his AFL career because, and this is in his own words, he was kinda no good at it. But he thinks things will be different inside the BB house.

“The thing about footy is you gotta be able to get the ball and I just couldn’t get the ball, so I got sacked,” he admitted.

“I didn’t really believe I could play footy but for some weird reason I believe I can win this.”

Daniel will join Mat, a tradie from Broken Hill in the house this season, with more contestants likely to be revealed in the lead up to the show.

Big Brother is set to hit our screens sometime in June on a whole new channel, with a whole new format and of course that new, kinda evil, kinda creepy Big Brother voice.

And honestly we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited for it!