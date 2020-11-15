Ex-Bachelorette Angie Kent honestly spoke to Body+Soul and shared just how much cosmetic surgery she’s spent on herself and… it’s quite the figure.

She was obviously under pressure to go from the everyday girl on Gogglebox to the drop-dead gorgeous fantasy on The Bachelorette and told the publication that she’s ‘a massive fan’ of injectables.

“I went from sitting on my couch in PJs to wearing a fancy dress with my hair and make-up professionally done.”

“Of course it was a shock to viewers, but my appearance doesn’t change who I am as a person. I was very much myself…I think that you should do whatever you want to do.”

“I’m a huge fan of ageing gracefully, but I’m also a massive fan of injectables and treatments.”

When adding treatments for hair, botox, fillers, teeth and skin, Kent on average is spending more than $26, 700 on procedures!

