Ready for a laugh?

Angie Kent is takin’ no prisoners during this season of the Bachie in Paradise.

She’s making headlines for her comment left on a Bachelor meme page in response to Ciarran, which you can see below.

“And how many of ya now have regrets 🙋 #bachelorinparadiseau”

Angie, our queen, found the meme and left a comment that had us all howling.

“Sorry Straya’! If I knew sooner, I would’ve sent him and his hype man home second episode when I sent old mate Politician home, because NO ONE F#### with my sisterhood.”

YES QUEEN!!

This comment actually resulted in Kiki Morris replying with a big laugh and Abbie Chatfield commenting with praised hands.

Both girls who had also fallen under Ciarran’s beady little eyes….