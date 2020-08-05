Ready for a laugh?
Angie Kent is takin’ no prisoners during this season of the Bachie in Paradise.
She’s making headlines for her comment left on a Bachelor meme page in response to Ciarran, which you can see below.
“And how many of ya now have regrets 🙋 #bachelorinparadiseau”
Angie, our queen, found the meme and left a comment that had us all howling.
“Sorry Straya’! If I knew sooner, I would’ve sent him and his hype man home second episode when I sent old mate Politician home, because NO ONE F#### with my sisterhood.”
YES QUEEN!!
This comment actually resulted in Kiki Morris replying with a big laugh and Abbie Chatfield commenting with praised hands.
View this post on Instagram
Angie not a fan of Ciarran and Timm anymore then judging by these comments on my meme earlier 😂 Honestly tho seeing all the Bach girls past and present come together lately is so nice. As is seeing so many of them call out other co-stars for their cruel comments, double standards and general dicky behaviour. Most of the relationships on this show may be fckd but at least there's some solid friendships coming thru hey
Both girls who had also fallen under Ciarran’s beady little eyes….