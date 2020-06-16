Last night we saw Big Brother’s first big twist of the all new series and as promised, it was GOOD!

While Angela, AKA the absolute Queen of the BB house and all of reality TV, was evicted last night, she certainly didn’t leave the house. Big Brother chose to secretly save Angie, placing her in his bunker.

Not only was there a hot pot of tea waiting for her (and we’re talking ENGLISH BREAKFAST not GREEN!) but Angela also had access to all of Big Brother’s cameras, meaning she could watch and listen in on everything her fellow housemates get up to while she’s gone.

Listen to her interview with Kyle and Jackie O here where she reveals what happens next in the Big Brother house: