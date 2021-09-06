Many people who are living alone during lockdown have taken advantage of the ‘single bubble’ restriction rule, allowing those who need a little more interaction to nominate one person for COVID-Safe get togethers.

And our favourite celebrities are no exception!

Andy Lee called into the KIIS studio on Tuesday morning for a chat with Jase & Lauren and he chatted about his own single buddy… Hamish Blake!

I mean, who else?

Listen below…

