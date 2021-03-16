Despite what most people think, Andy Lee is yet to be engaged to his long term partner Rebecca Harding. It’s not anything to be concerned about though, these two are locked in for life.

When Andy Lee joined Jase & PJ this morning to chat about his show The Cube, he revealed he used to like to play a little game with paparazzi and get down on one knee in front of her to set up a ‘money shot’.

It was fun for a little while… until it was not!

Listen below…

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

Advertisement

Advertisement